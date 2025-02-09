What Exactly is Tom Brady's Role with the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders added Tom Brady as a minority owner and to help owner Mark Davis turn the organization around. While Brady has worked almost exclusively behind the scenes, his impact on the organization is very evident.
Since the offseason started, the Raiders have made sweeping changes and football decisions in a quick and efficient manner that is unlike Davis. Most of the Raiders' offseason moves have clear ties to Brady.
However, Brady is also an analyst for Fox, as few people have more credibility when it comes to the National Football League than Brady. He has been a solid addition to Fox and the Raiders, but has room to grow in both fields.
Brady's broadcasting career and minority ownership with the Raiders has caused concern from some that the two may be a conflict of interest. While that is debatable, Brady's multiple jobs has raised more questions about the specifics of his role with the Raiders than anything else.
"My ownership interests in the Raiders is just much more of a long-term, kind of behind the scenes type role," Brady said. "I am there to support the team and leadership and the overall vision of success. The best part for me is I love football so much and the fact that I get to be involved with it for the rest of my life and showcase this great game, not just as a broadcaster which is obviously one way, but in a limited partner role with an organization.
"It is something I hope a lot of other players get the opportunity to do. I want the game to continue to grow and continue to improve and get better. Whatever role I can play in that, I am really excited to do that."
Although he is in two new positions, Brady has been successful at nearly everything he has done in the NFL for the past two decades. This makes it fair to assume that he will be relatively successful in both, especially as he learns the tools of the trade.
This should bode well for those hoping to see the Raiders get going in the right direction.
