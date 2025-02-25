BREAKING: Raiders' Pete Carroll Talks Importance of Combine Presence
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Las Vegas Raiders' newest head coach, Pete Carroll, was front and center for the Silver and Black at the 2025 NFL Combine.
The 73-year-old, 30+ year NFL coaching veteran and Super Bowl-winner refuses to miss an opportunity to compete.
Whether that is evaluating the top talent at the combine, looking for the underrated gems of the 2025 NFL Draft, or even taking advantage of football bonding time with his new staff, it doesn't matter.
One thing does, though: Carroll's presence at one of the biggest events of the off-season and the most important leg of the cycle leading up to draft day.
"It's a chance for me with our coaches I met for all morning until we got in the car to get over here with my defensive staff," said Carroll. "We're evaluating players and at the same time, learning about each other and how we see guys and how we interview them and all of that, putting together this class. Remember, if we're also in the midst of free agency with our own players that we might have the chance to attract. So all of that is just keeping us all going, it's been non-stop. It's been great."
Carroll has much to get acquainted with, from his new, carefully picked coaching staff, to a roster that could see some shakeups in free agency. That roster, however, has been signed off by Carroll in the compete department.
"Met a bunch of guys, I like their outlook, their approach," said Carroll. "These guys are really, really, hungry for obvious reasons. We're all hungry anyway, but they really want to do something special and make something of this time. You know, it might not seem like it, but our careers go really quickly. For these guys that are doing the playing, the sense of urgency is really obvious. We've got some highlighted players, and yeah, I'm excited about the opportunity to see this thing turn, is what really charges me."
The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft and the combine will be a great opportunity for them to look at the much-needed quarterback position and other key skill spots.
