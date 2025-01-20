BREAKING: Bears Finalizing Deal to Hire Raiders Favorite Ben Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders are actively searching for their next head coach. The Raiders started the search after firing former head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders will be hiring their third head coach in the last three seasons.
Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady will lead the way in finding the right man for the job. Brady will have a major influence in helping Davis select the new head coach. Brady is also a broadcaster for Fox Sports.
One of the top candidates for the Silver and Black is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson is one of the best offensive minds in the National Football League.
Many considered the Raiders the favorite to land Johnson as their new head coach. That all can change on Monday. Johnson is expected to land the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears.
According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, Ben Johnson is stay in his division the NFC North and joining the Chicago Bears.
"A new day in Chicago: The are finalizing a deal to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach, per sources," said Pelissero on X/Twitter. "Johnson is set to fly there soon and contract parameters are in place. Barring a last-minute snag, the Lions OC lands with an NFC North rival."
The Raiders will now will have to look else for their next head coach.
An interesting name to keep in mind for the Raiders is veteran former head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll has had two interviews with the Silver and Black
Caroll is a proven head coach in the NFL. He brings a veteran leadership presence and knows what it takes to turn a team around to get them on the right track.
Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010-2023. His record with the Seahawks was 137-69-1. Before his job in Seattle, he spent time as head coach for the USC Trojans.
At the age of 73, Carroll is looking to land another head coaching job after taking the 2024 NFL season off.
The Raiders have the young roster and money to spend in free agency for any new head coach to come in and find success instantly.
