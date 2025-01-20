BREAKING: Insider Reveals Timetable For Potential Raiders Hire on McAfee
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Monday that he expects offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to make their exit for head coaching jobs.
The Lions' 45-31 upset loss in the NFC divisional round to the Washington Commanders ensures that the process won't take as long as many expected; the Lions were favored by many to make a Super Bowl appearance, which would have prolonged the wait for prospective franchises to hire Johnson or Glenn.
Now, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is certain that both coaches will land new jobs sooner rather than later. They are the hottest names on the market, and an abrupt end to season has kicked everything into gear, he told Pat McAfee of the Pat McAfee Show.
"Once the Lions were eliminated, it accelerated the hiring cycle that much more," Schefter said. "So you're going to see Ben Johnson get a job, you're going to see Aaron Glenn get a job; I would imagine that both those guys have jobs no later than the middle of this week. Both of them. And the Lions will lose both of their coordinators. We've talked about that before, it's obvious ... These are the top two guys out there right now. In no particular order ... They're going to get jobs they're going to get multiple opportunities, it's just a question of where they want to go right now."
Johnson and Glenn were focused on the Commanders, but according to Schefter, their agents were hard at work. Now that their season is over, the process is accelerated big-time.
"Essentially they are handed dossiers of information on organizations, and where they would want to go and then they sit down and again the process is accelerated to where they just have to make the decision about where they want to go, do they want to visit somewhere first, do they want to close on the deal?" he said. " ... My point is -- I don't think these guys will be on the market much later than the middle of this week."
Johnson is favored for the Las Vegas Raiders; he could potentially be offered a deal worth $60 or $90 million, as reported by our Hondo Carpenter.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE