Raiders Tom Brady Avoided Talk of Ben Johnson During Lions Game
The Las Vegas Raiders are actively searching for their next head coach. The Raiders started the search after firing former head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders will be hiring their third head coach in the last three seasons.
Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady will lead the way in finding the right man for the job. Brady will have a major influence in helping Davis select the new head coach. Brady is also a broadcaster for Fox Sports.
One of the top candidates for the Silver and Black is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson is one of the best offensive minds in the National Football League.
Over the weekend Brady was in the broadcast booth on the call with his broadcasting partner Kevin Burkhardt for the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions NFL Divisional Playoff game. Over the last week many people around the league were not happy with the decision that Brady was calling the game because of the interest he and the Raiders have in Johnson.
Throughout the broadcast, every time they mentioned Johnson, Brady did not have any words to say. Brady is a smart man and he knew what was being said all week long leading up to the game on Saturday Night. We took the safe route and did his best to not talk about the plans the Raiders have with Johnson while he was on the air.
However, Brady did answer a question about his role as the Raiders minority owner during the broadcast.
“It’s just been a great learning experience,” said Brady during Saturday's Night NFL Playoff game on FOX. “But you realize that the league is full of great potential. What I believe is the resumes, the accolades, they are all earned by what people do on the field. You earn your opportunities and do your performance. Let that ball do the talking. Just as it should be and just how I did when I was a player.”
Now all the teams that wanted to interview Johnson in person can do so because the Lions fell short to the Commanders on Saturday.
Johnson is the leading guy for the head coaching job in Las Vegas. Brady has had a major role in the team having a chance to land Johnson.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.