BREAKING: Chargers Fans Openly Mocking Potential New Raiders QB

The Las Vegas Raiders biggest need this offseason is a quarterback. The Raiders have not had consistency at the position the last few seasons. The Silver and Black last season struggled on the offensive side of the ball and the major reason why was because of the quarterback play. The next franchise quarterback can come from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll and John Spytek will now start to do their homework on the quarterback class heading into the NFL Draft. Both will want to draft a quarterback that best fits what scheme they want to run in Las Vegas for years to come.
One other way the Raiders can get their next quarterback can be in free agency. The Raiders will have the money to offer top of the market players. The biggest question mark in free agency this offseason is what the Minnesota Vikings will do with veteran quarterback Sam Darnold.
Darnold is coming off a great season. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and into the playoffs. Darnold is set to become a free agent next month and there will be a lot of teams interested in him. Now it is up to the Vikings if they want to give Darnold a new contract or let him walk.
Darnold can be a good fit for the Raiders offense and with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. But AFC West Rival fans, the Chargers think it will be a mistake for the Silver and Black to go are Darnold.
"Everything can change and the rebuild can be accelerated if the Raiders land the right franchise quarterback, though," said Jason Reed of Fansided. "Thankfully, the early top candidate for the Raiders is someone who Chargers fans don't have to worry about: Sam Darnold."
"What a perfect quarterback for the Raiders to hitch their wagon to, though. It would be a classic Raiders move to overpay Darnold after his career year only for him to continue playing like he did the last two games of the year."
"The Raiders literally just made this exact same mistake last offseason. Las Vegas bet on Gardner Minshew after he had a career year with the Indianapolis Colts. Minshew followed that up with an awful season for the Raiders in which he was benched for Aidan O'Connell."
