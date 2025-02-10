Raiders Rival Jim Harbaugh Speaks on the Hiring of Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady have brought in two key people that will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas. Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
Carroll is a proven winner anywhere he goes. He brings outstanding leadership and a veteran presence to the Raiders and to the locker room. He knows what it takes to get the job done and get things rolling for a franchise. He has won championships at the college level and the NFL level. And now will try to bring one to the Raiders.
Raiders AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh gave his thoughts on Carroll returning to the NFL and coaching the Raiders. Carroll and Harbaugh are once again reunited as rivals.
"It is a respect," said Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. "A lot of respect for him, the competitor he is, the teams that he produces. We just talked the other day. I like to feel like he's got the same kind of competitive respect as I have for him. We've had some battles and we're about to have them again,"
The two were rivals in the college. Carroll coached Southern California and Harbaugh coached Stanford. The two were also rivals in the NFL. Carroll with the Seahawks and Harbaugh with the 49ers. These two great rivals will now face off twice in the AFC West.
Bringing in Carroll has given him a chance to fill his coaching staff with coaches of his choosing. Carroll has been filling up his coaching staff with veteran coaches who are well-known around the league.
With Carroll now being the Raiders head coach, the AFC West has the best coaches out of all the divisions. Caroll brings a different feel to the Silver and Black, as they need it in the locker room and on the field. It is going to be a fun year next season for the AFC West. We are going to see all these great and amazing coaches play against each other once again.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE