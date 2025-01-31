BREAKING: Former NFL Player Speaks on Raiders Keeping ST Coordinator Tom McMahon
A new era of Raiders football has officially started this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders have a new head coach Pete Carroll and a new general manager John Spytek. Owner Mark Davis selected these two men to get the Raiders headed in the right direction and bring the Silver and Black back to their winning ways.
But Carroll and Spytek did not change the coaching staff completely. Earlier this week the Raiders announced that they are bringing back defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.
The one unit most people and fans forget about in the National Football League is special teams. McMahon is one of the best in the NFL. He also brings another coach who has been around the team before, giving the Raiders stability in another coaching position. The move can fly under the radar but it is big, and it will be shown next season.
One former NFL player who played for McMahon spoke on how big it was for the Raiders to retain him next season.
"Coach Tom McMahon will remain the special teams coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders," said Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. "Pete Carroll keeps Tom McMahon whose son is obviously Mitt [Emmett] who works here at the Thunderdome. Tom McMahon was my special teams coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts. I have a lot of love for him. He is massively successful in what he does ... A little saw-off piece of energy. That guy loves special teams and loves ball. He got a lot of great players over there. I am happy he will continue his career with the Raiders."
"This move is crucial for several reasons. The first is that McMahon provides continuity for the new era of the Silver and Black under Carroll and new GM John Spytek," said our own Michael France. "His presence will be huge for the stayed development of the unit and it allows Carroll to focus elsewhere in the hiring process, namely the search for an offensive coordinator and the fight to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham."
The Raiders still have to fill out the rest of the coaching staff but Carroll and Spytek are off to a great start. The Raiders will also be looking ahead to free agency and the NFL draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE