BREAKING: Former Raiders GM Ziegler Lands Job with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Dave Ziegler in November 2023 when they also parted ways with former head coach Josh McDaniels.
Now, after a season with the New Orleans Saints as a personnel advisor, Ziegler has landed an assistant GM job with the Tennessee Titans, per Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer.
Ziegler, who also spent time in the front office with the New England Patriots for almost a decade, will take over under new Titans GM Mike Borgonzi, a standout executive during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The circumstances around Zieglers firing were murkier than most terminations, as many would agree Ziegler was not the problem during his short time in the desert.
In a deep dive after his firing, our Hondo Carpenter found a multitude of reasons as to why things fell apart between Ziegler and McDaniels (which cost them their jobs).
One reason was the staff. As a source with direct knowledge told Carpenter, "You can’t have coaches who players simply don’t respect, or even hate. It doesn’t matter who f—king recommends them. Josh had a great staff of coaches that the players loved, they played for them, and Dave wanted him to upgrade the staff, show the players he was as flexible as he wanted them to be. It fell on deaf ears.
"Edgar Bennett, Antonio Pierce, Carmen Bricillo and, of course, Patrick Graham, are all examples (of great coaches the players love) and not the only ones, but Dave wanted Josh to show the team it wasn’t just about upgrading a roster but the staff as well.”
Despite a lot of impactful disagreements with McDaniels, which facilitated into failure and both of their firings, Carpenter noted that it didn't all fall on the former coach.
"Should Ziegler have pushed McDaniels more, to the point of involving Davis, if necessary? Absolutely," he wrote. "Did Ziegler fail to separate himself from McDaniels? No doubt. But none of that negates that Ziegler’s instincts were significantly more often correct as he had the premium general manager's seat with the bird’s-eye view. McDaniels didn’t. Had McDaniels trusted his friend or had Ziegler been more forceful, Davis might still have employed both men. Their failures make the firing understandable. But when being fair, Ziegler, the once-rising star, doesn’t deserve to have his NFL future negated by decisions he didn’t want or support."
Now, it looks like Ziegler's future is secured with the Titans. If it pans out, it wouldn't be shocking to see him back in the driver's seat of an NFL franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE