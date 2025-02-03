BREAKING: Greg Olson Making Raiders Return
The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing back coach Greg Olson to join Pete Carroll's coaching staff in Las Vegas.
Carroll is bringing in another veteran coach in Olson. Carroll knows Olson from their days in Seattle part of the Seahawks franchise. Olson served as the quarterbacks coach in Carroll's final season in Seattle.
This will be the third time Olson finds himself back with the Raiders and part of the offensive coaching staff.
Our own Hondo Carpenter broke the new on X/Twitter.
"Was just told, "Greg Olson is coming back (to the Raiders) as an offensive assistant for Pete Carroll " was given no indication of what specific job," said Carpenter.
Olson's first go around with the Raiders organization was in 2013. He served as the offensive coordinator for the team until 2014. Olson then came back with the Silver and Black in 2018 when Jon Gruden was hired by owner Mark Davis in 2018 and once again served as the offensive coordinator under Gruden.
Now Olson finds himself back with the Raiders and will look to add his veteran presence and help them turn things around under Carroll and new general manager John Spytek.
Olson started his career as quarterbacks coach for the 49ers, Bear, Lions.
He then became an offensive coordinator for the first time with the Rams. Olsen also served as an offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers and Jaguars. Olsen recently was with the Seahawks in 2023 and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
Olsen will not call plays for the Raiders next season because the Raiders hired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator over the weekend.
Davis and minority owner Tom Brady are doing their best this offseason to get things going in the right direction for the franchise. So far, all the moves with the coaching staff proves that Davis is doing every thing in his power to help the Raiders find success in Las Vegas.
The Raiders have brought in a veteran coaching stuff to help being a new culture of winning to the team. These coaches have found success throughout their career. And now they will bring their leadership presence to the locker room and on the field.
