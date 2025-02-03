Tom Brady Is Not the Only One Bringing Stability to the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are headed in the right direction with the hiring of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
Both have proven to find success in any organization or program they have been part of. Carroll is a proven winner and Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the National Football League.
They bring a lot of new schemes and operations to the Silver and Black. They also have a way of showing their leadership in a way that all players accept and will feed off of.
One of the reasons the Raiders were able to land Carroll and Spytek was because of minority owner Tom Brady. Brady has had a major influence on owner Mark Davis in a great way. Brady has been big for the Silver and Black in his first offseason in Las Vegas.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed that Brady is not the only one bringing stability to the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast"
"Yeah it is interesting, I did not even to be honest with you, I heard I saw the comments I saw [Mike] Florio's post but I did not really think of that," said Hladik. "To me, it felt like it is obvious that Tom Brady has a massive influence and the Raiders already said he would and he will."
"But the one thing, to go to your point is a couple of weeks ago when we talked about why you know will Mark Davis start getting credit as a good owner and I said that it will start when they win but be careful because if they start to winning now a lot of that credit is going to go to Tom Brady. We know how they are gonna say Brady got in the building he changed the culture. Even though he is not there every day, his influence is on the team."
"John Spytek and Pete Carroll have great reputations and they will get credit too but I do think Tom Brady will be looked at publicly, the narrative will be is he is the driving force. That is interesting. I suppose that they would have been off better saying you know kind of putting on the feet of the people who will be there every day ... But I think Brady has such a major influence and is going to set the tone so much that you will be foolish to kind of ignore that type of roll."
