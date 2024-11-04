BREAKING: Pierce Sounds Off on Direction of Raiders Post-Firings
For the second consecutive season, the Las Vegas Raiders have had to make significant coaching changes at the halfway point. However, the changes this season were nearly identical to those made last season, proving that the issues plaguing the Raiders are much more profound than those of coach Antonio Pierce or his current coaching staff.
The Raiders' offense needed a change again this season. It became painfully evident after their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that Las Vegas was out of ideas for sparking a change. Naturally, that led Pierce to look within to see what could spark the offense.
It is much easier to replace a coach midseason than players. Pierce knew what to do and parted ways with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Pierce says he came to the decision on his own.
“100% my decision,” Pierce said.
“Just performance, results, and production. Just wasn’t heading in the direction I wanted it to go. I will use the next 24 to 48 hours to sit down with the staff and figure out who is going to call the offense going forward.”
Publicly, Pierce protected Getsy, saying weekly that he believed in the coordinator’s abilities. However, after the debacle in Cincinnati, Pierce could no longer afford to attach himself at the hip with Getsy and made the best decision for the team.
Pierce must now figure out who will call the offense’s plays. Luckily for him, he has a week off to figure things out. While he likely will not take that long to decide, at least the Raiders do not have a game to prepare for on Sunday.
