BREAKING: Potential Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Will Not Participate in Combine Drills
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The hiring of Spytek is flying under the radar around the whole league.
Spytek will be in his first year as a general manager, but he has shown that he is ready to take the next step of picking the right players for the Raiders and getting them the best roster possible to compete in a tough AFC West.
With the NFL Scouting Combine starting this week, Carroll and Spytek will consider which players they want to draft in April.
One player they will not see is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty was the best college running back last season and he is expected to be a top 15 draft pick. Jeanty will not be participating in any drills at the combine.
"Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty has elected to participate only in medical evaluations and team interviews at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, per his agent. He will take part in on-field drills during Boise State’s Pro Day," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter.
Jeanty had one of the best, if not the best season of any college running back of all time.
He led his small school Boise State to the College Football Playoffs and was a Heisman Finalist. He finished last season with 2,601 yards on 374 carries, 29 touchdowns, and was a first-team All-American.
The Silver and Black are in need of a running back. A position that they struggled in all of last season. The Raiders own the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And Jeanty can be a potential target for Las Vegas.
If the Raiders do not feel like they can get the quarterback they want in the 1st-round, Jeanty can be a great pick. He will give the Raiders a boost in the backfield and they will have a threat running the back next season.
