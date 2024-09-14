BREAKING: Raiders Activate 2 From Practice Squad, Including DE
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering Game 2 against the Baltimore Ravens very shorthanded at the defensive end position.
On Friday, the club announced second-year edge rusher Tyree Wilson would be out for Sunday's contest, a hit that came a almost exactly a week after the team placed defensive end Malcolm Koonce on Injured/Reserve.
In wake of the injuries, the Raiders announced on Saturday that they brought up defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson from the practice squad to the active roster. Correspondingly, the club has activated cornerback Sam Webb from the practice squad.
Chaisson is an experienced edge rusher who is in his fifth NFL season. The Raiders signed Chaisson to the practice squad this week, just a week after he had been released by the Carolina Panthers, whom he had joined as a free agent back in March.
Before that, Chaisson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He would make three starts while playing in all 16 games his rookie year, posting 19 tackles, three for losses, nine quarterback hits, a sack and a pass defensed.
The following year, Chaisson made eight starts in 15 appearances, recording 31 tackles, three for losses, four quarterback hits and a sack. He hasn't started a game since but has appeared in 26 games.
Webb played eight special teams snaps in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which kicked off his second stint with the Raiders. He started three games for the Silver and Black while playing in every contest in the 2021 season.
