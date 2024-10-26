BREAKING: Raiders Activate QB, TE Ahead of Chiefs Game
The Las Vegas Raiders had to make a couple of roster moves on Saturday in wake of some recent injuries.
Las Vegas will, of course, be without quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week, against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and could also enter the matchup without tight end Harrison Bryant, who was listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game.
To address O'Connell's absence and Bryant's potential absence, the Raiders activated quarterback Carter Bradley and tight end Justin Shorter from the practice squad.
Shorter made his NFL debut against the Rams last week, taking three offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
The Raiders signed Shorter to the practice squad after he had been released by the Buffalo Bills as part of their roster cuts in August.
Bradley was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent back in the spring before being waived as part of roster cuts. He was signed to the practice squad the following day.
Earlier this week, the Raiders signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to fill the void left by O'Connell. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce confirmed on Friday that Gardner Minshew II will still start.
With Bradley now activated, it would be interesting to see, if there comes a point in Sunday's game that Las Vegas decides to bench Minshew, whether they go with the newly signed Ridder or the rookie Bradley.
Bradley played in two of the Raiders' three preseason games, throwing for 169 yards and a touchdown on nine completions against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas' preseason finale and 56 yards on eight completions the game prior against the Dallas Cowboys.
