BREAKING: Raiders Add Former Bears, Chargers Coach Beatty to Staff
The Las Vegas Raiders are filling out the rest of the positions on their offensive staff.
Chip Kelly was hired as offensive coordinator, Deland McCullough has been brought in to lead the running backs, and now the Silver and Black has hired Chris Beatty to head up their wide receivers corps, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
Beatty was recently with the Chicago Bears, where he was interim offensive coordinator this past season. He was originally wide receivers coach for the Bears. Prior to the Bears, Beatty was wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Pittsburgh Panthers On SI's Dominic Campbell chronicled the coach's rise to the Raiders.
"Beatty saw great success with Landstown High School in Virginia Beach going 40-2 over three seasons from 2003-05," Campbell wrote. "He led them to three straight State Championship appearances and the 2004 Virginia 3-A Championship, with a 14-0 record and a future NFL receiver Percy Harvin starring. He then headed into the college game, working as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Hampton in 2006, leading them to 34.2 points per game, sixth best in the FCS. Beatty moved up to the FBS the following season, working as running backs coach for Northern Illinois in 2007 and then heading to West Virginia for the next three seasons, 2008-10, as running backs coach and slot receivers coach. He kept moving around to different schools for the next few years, serving as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for Vanderbilt in 2011, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Illinois in 2012 and then wide receivers coach for two seasons, plus recruiting coordinator in 2014 for Wisconsin.
"Beatty would spend one season back in his home state, working as the assistant head coach and running backs coach with Virginia in 2015. He then spent the next three seasons with Maryland. He worked all three seasons as wide receivers coach, 2017 and 2018 as associate head coach and 2018 as co-offensive coordinator. Beatty came to Pitt under head coach Pat Narduzzi as the wide receviers coach for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He worked with Maurice Ffrench, who posted a then-season record of 96 receptions in 2019. He also worked with future NFL players in D.J. Turner, who he will re-join with on the Raiders, Jared Wayne of the Houston Texans and Jordan Addison with the Minnesota Vikings."
