BREAKING: Raiders Announce New Coaching Staff Additions
The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the addition of three key staff members to the Antonio Pierce regime.
Scott Turner, son of former Raiders head coach Norv Turner, was named the interim offensive coordinator after Luke Getsy's firing on Sunday night. Norv was named an interim senior advisor, and will likely lend a big hand in guiding this staff throughout the rest of the season.
Joe Philbin was named the interim offensive line coach after the departure of James Cregg.
On Monday, Pierce told reporters that it was his decision to go forward with the changes. Pierce wants the Raiders to establish the run and follow his vision for this team's identity. They have failed to do that, and so it will be up to Turner to make that happen from here on out.
"I just want to see us looking right, sounding right, matching the philosophy and idea of what I preach,” Pierce said. “Which is physicality, the ability to run the ball, taking shots down the field, protecting the football first and foremost [and] disciplined up front. I think what we are going to do going forward, we have to deal with what we have. Obviously, we are dealing with injuries. There are a lot of new players are in and out of the lineup.
“We have to do what's best and what gives us the best opportunity to win, whatever that may be. If it's throwing the ball 60 times, fine. If it’s running it 60 times, fine, but we have to find a balance and an identity on offense going forward.”
