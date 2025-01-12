BREAKING: Raiders Bitter Rival Chargers QB Herbert Blasted for Playoff Performance
The Las Vegas Raiders AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers were eliminated from the playoffs yesterday. The Chargers were defeated by the Houston Texans in a blowout. The final score was 32-12.
It was not a good day for the Chargers and even a worse day for their quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert had one if not the worst performance in his NFL career. He only completed 14 passes on 32 attempts. He threw for 242 yards and one touchdown. But the biggest takeaway from Herbert's performance was his four interceptions, one was a pick-six. His total quarterback rating was 13.0 in this game.
During the season, Herbert played some of the best football of his career. It was his first season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was hired by the Chargers last offseason.
Herbert got praised all season and many felt like the team and Herbert would finally overcome all their previous playoff struggles with Harbaugh taking over but that was far from the case after Saturday's playoff loss.
"I let the team down," said Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after the team's playoff loss. "You cannot turnover the ball like that and expect to win and put the team into a tough position there with four turnovers like that ... I just have to be better ... It is just on me to protect the ball and be better about that. You know I was aggressive downfield and you got to do a better job of getting the ball out, throwing it away, or better ball placement, so that is on me."
Social media also let Herbert hear about his poor performance.
"The national media better hold Justin Herbert accountable for his playoff performances like they do to Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott," said former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III on X/Twitter.
However people may want to spin it, the case of the matter is Herbert has played poorly in his playoff career. And questions will be asked all offseason long on why he cannot get it done when it matters the most. It is going to be interesting to see if this playoff loss will have Harbaugh view Herbert differently now after another bad playoff performance.
