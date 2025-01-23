BREAKING: Raiders' Brock Bowers Named Finalist For Massive Award
On Thursday, the nominees for the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year were announced.
Among them was the Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers. Bowers was named alongside the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Denver's Bo Nix, the New York Giants' Malik Nabers, and Jacksonville's Brian Thomas Jr.
It is one of the most stacked classes in the award's history. Daniels has had a generational run as a rookie quarterback, and Nix himself was no slouch in leading the Broncos to the playoffs. Nabers and Thomas look like surefire Top 10 wide receivers in this league and with the right leadership for their respective teams (quarterback in Nabers' case), they have a chance to be among the best.
Then there is Bowers, who led all tight ends (rookie or not) in receptions with 112 and receiving yards with 1,194. He has the record for the most receptions by a rookie in a season all-time as well as the third-most receptions by a tight end in a single season.
Any other season, the award is his and it is not even close. He has been named to the Pro Bowl and earned prestigious first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors (only the fourth rookie tight end since 1960 to earn it -- since 2002, he is the first since Jeremy Shockey), a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team. Bowers also garnered a nomination for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award as well.
At this pace, Bowers can carry on a Silver and Black tradition of talented tight ends, from Dave Casper in the 1970s and Todd Christensen in the 1980s; perhaps he can even surpass them when it is all said and done. From a statistical standpoint, Bowers will benefit from his era -- the modern, pass-heavy NFL game.
While Bowers is formidable as a blocker and downfield attacker (unlike some of his contemporary peers who are only assets as pass catchers), he is a matchup nightmare for defenses as a playmaker.
Former coach Antonio Pierce referred to Bowers as "different" from the rest.
"When you get matched up on the No. 1 corner, when you’re getting double-teamed throughout the field, and they know we’re going to throw him the ball, and we’re going to keep throwing him the ball, and he’s winning those matchups. It’s hard," the former coach said.
