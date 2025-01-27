BREAKING: Raiders' Carroll Gives Maxx Crosby Strong Message to Deliver
The Las Vegas Raiders have now found their new head coach to lead the team on the field next season. The Raiders hired Pete Carroll last week and now the Raiders will turn to him to get the franchise back to finding success.
Carroll is coming off a year where we did not coach in the National Football League. And now he is back ready to roll in Las Vegas.
The Raiders organization introduced and held a press conference on Monday to present Carroll and John Spytek as the new head coach and general manager of the Silver and Black.
Carroll and Spytek gave their thoughts and insights on why they took the job with the Raiders. They also talked about their vision of what they want to bring to the franchise and how they want to get things fixed right away and not wait a couple of years down the road.
Raiders face of the franchise and defensive end Maxx Crosby was in attendance to welcome Carroll and Spytek to the Raiders organization. Carroll took notice of Crosby and had a clear message for him to relay to the rest of the team.
"It is real, this is a real challenge for us," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "We are going to go arm and arm. And John [Spytek] and I are going to put this thing together in a way that is going to make you proud. You are all wondering about a timeline and all that. It took us a few years to get to the very top of the last couple of programs I was with, we are starting right now, and going forward immediately. We do not have some timeline we got to make it five, six years down the road, that is not what we are thinking."
"We are going to build this team as quickly as we can. I saw Maxx [Crosby] back there. Maxx send the message man, we are coming after you. We are going to find you guys and get this thing rolling as soon as possible. With the highest of expectations. With a mentality that will drive high performance in a way hopefully that everyone is going to hear us and they are going to know us. I am really proud to take on that challenge. I am thrilled to be here."
