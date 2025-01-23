BREAKING: Raiders DC Graham Set For 2nd HC Interview with AFC Rival
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defensive coordinators and leaders in the NFL with Patrick Graham. So it comes as no surprise that other organizations have recognized that fact.
On Thursday, Graham is set for a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars in regard to their head coaching vacancy, per John Shipley of Jacksonville Jaguars On SI.
Owner Shad Khan fired Jaguars GM Trent Baalke on Wednesday after it was made known that Tampa Bay offensive coordinator and lead Jaguars candidate Liam Coen would remain with the Buccaneers. It marked the second time the Jaguars missed out on top offensive mind despite having a franchise passer in Trevor Lawrence, which is a huge selling point.
"I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well. We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball," Khan said earlier in the cycle about what he wants in a potential head coach. "Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field."
Graham had his first job as a defensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins in 2019. He then moved to become the New York Giants' defensive coordinator in 2020, where he would remain for two seasons. In 2022, Graham was hired by the Raiders as defensive coordinator for former coach Josh McDaniels.
After McDaniels was fired in 2023, Graham was retained by then-interim and eventual head coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce was fired in early January along with GM Tom Telesco.
Graham's ability to lead and his acumen as a defensive play-caller has led to his being one of the hottest names throughout the hiring cycle. The Raiders did not extend Graham last offseason.
If Graham were to take a head coaching job, the common sentiment is that he would bring defensive line coach Rob Leonard with him as a defensive coordinator.
