Star Raiders DC Patrick Graham Set For 2nd Jaguars Interview Today
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host their first candidate for a second person interview today, with the Jaguars set to conduct an in-person interview with Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Graham has a long history of building successful defenses, and his work with the Raiders in 2024 showed that. Graham has the ability to develop young players on the defensive side of the ball and has brought the careers of several veterans -- such as K'Lavon Chaisson -- back to life.
Graham has long been known as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league, and in 2024 he helped the Raiders punch way above their weight. With Antonio Pierce fired earlier in the month, Graham could now look to land with a new squad for the 2025 season.
Graham got his first coordinator job with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 before becoming the New York Giants defensive coordinator for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In 2022, Graham was hired by the Raiders as defensive coordinator for Josh McDaniels before being retained by Pierce in 2024.
The Raiders failed to extend Graham last offseason, which could prove pivotal in losing him to a team like the Jaguars. Were Graham to land the Jaguars job, Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard could be a top candidate to join his staff.
It remains to be seen of Jaguars owner Shad Khan would want to hire a defensive coach -- something he has not done since 2013. Of the five head coaches Khan has hired, only Gus Bradley has been a defensive-minded coach, while the other four all had their expertise on the offensive side of the ball.
“I think we want him to represent the city and the team, obviously, well. We want him to win. Right now, we are the most predictable team on both sides of the ball," Khan said earlier this month when asked about what he is looking for in his next head coach.
"Football, to win, deception is a big part of it. Unpredictability. If you know exactly what we’re going to do on offense or defense, you’d better have the 22 best players to help us win a football game. So, being unpredictable is I think modern football, and we have to be able to show that on the field."
