BREAKING: Raiders' DE Janarius Robinson Suspended
On Tuesday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was suspended.
The Raiders announced the suspension on Tuesday.
Janarius Robinson of the Las Vegas Raiders is suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy, it was announced today.
Robinson's suspension comes one day after the Raiders suffered their 10th straight loss on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. It was not a good showing for the Raiders who now sit at 2-12 this season.
The suspension also marks the end of the season for Robinson.
Robinson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent two seasons with the Vikings before moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles. Robinson has been injured in two of his four NFL seasons.
Robinson finally made his debut with the Raiders last season against AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. In six games last season, he finished with eight tackles, five solo tackles, three assist tackles, and a sack.
This season for the Silver and Black Robinson has played in 10 games. His season totals are 12 tackles, two solo tackles, three assist tackles, and half a sack.
Robinson's best opportunity in the NFL has come with the Raiders. Robinson had a chance in back-to-back seasons to have an extended roll-on defense but did not show enough in training camp.
Robinson also ran into law trouble back in February. Robinson was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the Las Vegas Strip.
Robinson is a product out of Florida State. He spent all four of his college seasons with the Seminoles. He tallied up 105 tackles, 55 solo tackles, 50 assist tackles, eight sacks, and two force fumbles. Coming out of college, Robinson was known for his size and strength.
The loss of Robinson will hurt the Raiders' defensive line depth in their last three games. The Raiders are already without starting defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, both are done for the season. Robinson was playing a backup role for the Raiders this season. But more opportunities were starting to open up on the defensive line because of all the injuries.
Another blow in the Raiders disappointing season.
