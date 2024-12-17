Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Gives Update on Season-Ending Injury
The Las Vegas Raiders season has been filled with disappointment and injuries. It got worse for the Raiders when defensive end Maxx Crosby was hurt in Week 14.
Crosby's injury will keep him out for the rest of the season. Crosby has only missed one game in his career before this injury. That was this season in Week 4. Crosby has been one of the best defensive players in the National Football League.
“I'm in Charlotte right now, took a red eye last night with my wife, and we're meeting with Dr. Anderson today, and tomorrow I got surgery," said Crosby on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "So, yeah, unfortunately versus Tampa got rolled up really bad. It was very similar to the first time it happened, to be honest. But this one ended up being worse."
“As much as it pains me - I obviously wanna be on the field and wanna be with my teammates and everything like that - it wasn't meant to be, you know what I mean? You don't have full control of everything all the time."
Crosby discussed the surgery and how he is approaching it.
“Yeah, so as of right now it's slightly up in the air. Originally I seen the, you know, we got the x-rays back and everything and they let me know it was a grade three, I need surgery. And it's either gonna be a tightrope surgery, which is most likely, or they're gonna have to go in there and scope up 'cause I got some spurs and little things like that going on as well. So once I talk to Dr. Anderson, I'll know exactly what I'm gonna be doing. But there's a little bit of gray area on exactly what he is gonna be doing. So I got that appointment today, so we'll be finding out and we'll be good.”
“I've gone through a lot in my life and for me, I've been through a lot worse. You know what I mean? As bad as this is and as hard as it is for me 'cause I, like you said, I truly am obsessed with this game. Like, I put everything into it. I train all year round. I'm in the building all year round. It doesn't stop. Even now, like I'm literally in Charlotte and I have multiple fridges set up with a full meal prep system. It doesn't stop. I have my whole recovery plan. Everything is here. Like no matter where I go it never stops. So for me, I just stay in the loop, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, I can't do everything I wanna do right now. I wish I was practicing with my teammates. I wish I was hanging out with the guys and into all the meetings and things like that. But this week I've just tried to keep it as normal and routine as possible.”
