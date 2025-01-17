BREAKING: Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Gives Latest Rehab Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are only a couple of weeks into the offseason but it has already been a busy one. The Raiders are in the middle of looking for a new head coach and a new general manager. The team will have a massive shift in the organization this offseason. The offseason has a different buzz around the Silver and Black because of minority owner Tom Brady and joined owner Mark Davis.
Brady has joined the search committee to help Davis find the right head coach and general manager to help turn things around in the Desert—one of the biggest, if not the biggest offseason for the Raiders.
The team will also have to look for the next franchise quarterback. They can look for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders own the sixth overall pick. They can sign a quarterback in free agency or trade for one.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has said in the past how he feels about the Raiders. All he wants to do is win and bring a Super Bowl to the franchise. He has been one of the best defensive players in the National Football League.
"The rehab has been going incredible, it will be about a four-and-a-half deal until I am fully healthy and clear, that is incredible, I am already rehabbing in the building every day getting after it," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on Good Morning Football on Friday. "I will be walking next week. I have been rolling around here on a scooter. It has differently been an adjustment. Yeah, just part of the process, and yeah, I am doing incredible on that end. So, yeah I am feeling good about it and where we are at."
Crosby missed his first game of his career this past season for the Silver and Black. He was able to come back but was injured again and that injury forced Crosby to miss the last four games of the season.
Crosby still had a good and productive season in 2024. He was selected for another Pro Bowl. One thing we know about Crosby is that he will be ready to go next season and be one of the best in the league.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE