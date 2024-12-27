BREAKING: Raiders Final Injury Report Ahead of Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 of the season. As the matchup nears, the Raiders released their final injury report, in which some familiar faces may or may not be making an appearance in the game.
The Raiders injury report lists five players compared to the Saints' nine players listed on their injury report. Neither team practiced on Wednesday due to the holiday, and before their Sunday game action, here is the status' of the injured Raiders.
The first player on the Raiders injury report is linebacker Kana'i Mauga. Mauga is listed on the report due to a calf injury. Thursday's injury report noted that Mauga's injury keep him in limited action during practice. But Friday saw a big turnaround as he participated fully in practice.
The second player listed on the injury list was guard Jordan Meredith. Still suffering from an ankle injury that has kept him off the field, his status for the game still remains as OUT. His progress did not improve enough for the Raiders to feel confident with the injury.
The third player listed for the Raiders on the report was rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson. Powers-Johnson was dealing with a quad and ankle injury, but that wasn't enough to stop the big man. On Friday, Powers-Johnson had full participation and is not ruled out for Sunday festivies.
The fourth raiders player that landed on the injury report was running back Dylan Laube. Laube has been dealing with an illness. After having not played in Thursday's practice, Powers-Johnson made a jump to limited play, and is not currently listed as OUT for the game on Sunday.
K'Lavon Chaisson, though listed on the injury report, saw no set backs in either Thursday's or Friday's practice, as he had full participation and should be go for Sunday. A new face though was added to the list.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs landed on the injury report for Friday, in which saw him have limited play due to an illness. He is also not ruled out for the game, as the Raiders are hoping it is just a bug and not a full blown illness.
The Saints and Raiders are set to play in Week 17, as the Raiders look to make it two straight victories.
