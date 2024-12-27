REPORT: Could a Raiders Winning Streak Be on the Way?
The Las Vegas Raiders snapped their 10-game losing streak this past Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, negatively impacting their draft-day positioning. However, the Raiders will now face another beatable team that will feature their backup quarterback.
Las Vegas dropped from one of the top picks in the draft and another win would potentially drop them out of the top 10 picks, or close. Unfortunately for those concerned with where the Raiders pick, that is unideal.
Still, last week's productive outing and the fact that the Raiders face another backup quarterback could bode well for the Raiders.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts the Saints will beat the Raiders 25-13, which is surprising as the Saints are seemingly a worse team than the Raiders.
As bad as the Raiders have been this season, they have at least scored a point in every game, unlike the Saints on Monday night.
"Neither team has much to play for here, but I simply think the Saints, even with their injuries, have a more talented roster," Reyes said.
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY also predicted a Saints win by a similar score. Dragon believes the Saints will beat the Raiders by a score of 21-17.
"These two teams are just playing for pride," Dragon said. "Alvin Kamara will be the best player on the field. That’ll be enough to get New Orleans over the hump."
While the Raiders may not have many believers, Richard Morin of USA TODAY predicts the Raiders will win in resounding fashion. More predicts the Raiders will beat the Saints by double-digits, 20-10.
"The Saints were a no-show on Monday night," Morin said. "So, as much as I feel uneasy backing the Raiders, it seems to be the best option."
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY believes the Raiders will win, but by a much narrower margin of victory than Dragon predicted. Mendoza predicted the Raiders would beat the Saints 17-16.
"The Raiders don’t seem interested in getting the top pick in the draft, Las Vegas gets another win against a reeling New Orleans squad," Mendoza said.
Sunday will prove if winning now or draft positioning is most critical for the Raiders.
