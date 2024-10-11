BREAKING: Raiders' Final Week 6 Injury Report Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders are likely getting some key players back from injury for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Friday, the club released its final injury report for the Week 6 contest.
Raiders updates
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and tight end Michael Mayer (NIR-Personal) have both been ruled "out" for Sunday's contest. Mayer was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list today.
Rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (hamstring), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle) guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, running back Zamir White and safety Trey Taylor (knee) have all been ruled listed as "questionable."
Eichenberg was the only one of the bunch who didn't practice on Friday. Meyers, Munford, Powers-Johnson and White were all limited, while Taylor was a full participant.
Should he play Sunday, it would be Taylor's NFL debut. He returned to practice last week after being on injured/Reserve the first four weeks but was inactive for last Sunday's game.
White missed last week's contest. Munford has missed the last two.
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo, who has played since Week 2, was a full participant all week and should be ready to go on Sunday.
Las Vegas will also be without star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who was placed on IR this week.
Steelers updates
Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (ankle), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and defensive end DeMarvin Leal (neck) have all been ruled out for the Week 6 meeting.
Running back Jaylen Warren (knee) is listed as "questionable."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.