BREAKING: Raiders Get Great News About Star Offensive Weapon
Early into October, the Las Vegas Raiders were dealt a blow when second-year tight end Michael Mayer was placed on the reserve list for a non-football related illness.
It was said to be a personal matter. It had kept him out the previous two games before he was placed on the list. Mayer had just made two starts on the season in three appearances, notching four receptions for just 21 yards.
Now, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Mayer has returned to practice.
Rookie first-round pick Brock Bowers has become the team's bona fide No. 1 tight end, along with it's best pass catcher all around. However, Mayer still offers plenty of ability as a receiver and his blocking, especially downfield at the point of attack, can prove to be vital.
Especially with the Raiders and head coach Antonio Pierce looking to turn a new leaf offensively in coming out of the bye week with new coaching changes.
"Yeah, I just want to see us man, like I always talked about, us looking right, sounding right, matching the philosophy and idea of what I preach, which is physicality, ability to run the ball, taking shots down the field, protecting the football first and foremost, disciplined up front," Pierce told reporters last week. " I think what we're going to do going forward, we’ve got to deal with what we have to. Obviously, we're dealing with injuries. A lot of new players are in and out of the lineup. We’ve got to do what's best and gives us the best opportunity to win, whatever that may be. If it's throwing the ball 60 times, fine, if it's running it 60 times, fine, but we’ve got to find a balance and an identity on offense going forward."
