BREAKING: Raiders Interview Dolphins QB Coach Bevell
The Las Vegas Raiders found their new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. The Raiders will look to try things around quickly. They have two new leaders with a proven track record of getting franchises to places they want to. Carroll has done it with USC football in college and the Seattle Seahawks. Spytek did it recently with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020.
Now with these two here, they will need to look for their new offensive coordinator. Carroll and Spytek have started the search and said they have some guys in mind who know what to expect from Carroll's coaching style. The Raiders offense has struggled over the last couple of years finding a way to be consistent both running the ball and passing game.
Carroll wants to bring in some coaches who are similar to the way he operates things and also wants new coaches in some areas.
One coach that Carroll can bring in from his Seattle Seahawks days, is his former offensive coordinator, Darrell Bevell.
Bevell is currently with the Miami Dolphins as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have completed an interview with Bevell today.
"The Raiders interviewed Dolphins QB coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell today for their offensive coordinator job, per sources," said Pelissero on X/Twitter. "Bevell and Pete Carroll won a Super Bowl together in Seattle. Now, a possible reunion in Las Vegas."
Bevell is familiar with Carroll and knows how he wants things to run in Las Vegas. And the fact that they won a Super Bowl together can be a driving force that the Raiders need to rebuild the franchise back to winning ways.
After Carroll finds his offensive coordinator the team will start their full search for the franchise's next quarterback. That has been the one position the Raiders have not found success in over the last couple of seasons.
One interesting thing to keep in mind is Carroll's former quarterback Russell Wilson is a free agent this offseason and a reunion with the Raiders is not out of the question for both parties. It is going to be interesting how the process works out in the end.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE