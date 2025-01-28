The Best Fit to Land the Offensive Coordinator Job for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders found their new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. The Raiders will look to try things around quickly. They have two new leaders with a proven track record of getting franchises to places they want to. Carroll has done it with USC football in college and the Seattle Seahawks. Spytek did it recently with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020.
Now with these two here, they will need to look for their new offensive coordinator. Carroll and Spytek have started the search and said they have some guys in mind who know what to expect from Carroll's coaching style. The Raiders offense has struggled over the last couple of years finding a way to be consistent both running the ball and passing game.
These two will bring the best offensive coordinator in that think could help them turn things around quickly in Las Vegas.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones gave two offensive coordinators that the Silver and Black can be looking at. Tennessee Titans quarterback coach Bo Hardegree, who was the Raiders interim offensive coordinator from two seasons ago, along with AFC West rival Denver's Senior Personnel Executive David Shaw.
"And many questions surround the Raiders and who Pete Carroll will hire as his offensive coordinator," said Jones. "Early names emerging from Las Vegas include Titans QBs coach (and former interim Raiders OC) Bo Hardegree as well as Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw, sources say. Shaw, the former Stanford head coach, has had three head-coach interviews the last two seasons and is interviewing for the Bears offensive coordinator position."
Once the Raiders get their new offensive coordinator, the team will likely have a great understanding of what they want to look for at the quarterback position.
The Raiders quarterback position has been in limbo over the last few seasons. They have not had a constant starter. Carroll, Spytek, and the next offensive coordinator will look in the 2025 NFL Draft for a quarterback. The team owns the sixth overall pick. The Silver and Black also have money to spend in free agency if Carroll and the staff decide to go in that direction to find their next quarterback.
