BREAKING: Raiders Land Unenviable Draw With 2025 Opponents
The Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 season is over, and now, they already know their 2025 opponents.
While the schedule is yet to be set, the Raiders will at least know who they are playing next year.
Outside of their typical AFC West opponents, Las Vegas will face the entire AFC South (Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans) and the NFC East (Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders).
Additionally, the Raiders will play the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.
We already knew that Las Vegas would have some easy matchups on deck thanks to its last-place finish this season, but the fact that the Raiders are also playing the AFC South—arguably the worst division in football—is significant.
Three of the four teams in the AFC South finished below .500 in 2024, and even the Texans only won 10 games to capture the division crown.
That sets up a potentially easy—or at least manageable—run for the Raiders in 2025 as far as their AFC opponents are concerned.
Of course, on the other side of the coin, the NFC East is not exactly a cakewalk. The Eagles and Commanders are both tough opponents, and the Cowboys should bounce back next season. Heck, even the Giants have some pieces that could make them a pesky draw.
Not only that, but the Raiders' own division has gotten more challenging. The Kansas City Chiefs are, well the Chiefs, but both the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos made the playoffs this year.
So overall, this really isn't too easy of a draw for Las Vegas. The Raiders went 0-6 within the AFC West in 2024, and as of right now, they have one of the least talented rosters in football.
The games against the Browns, Patriots and Giants are very winnable, as are three of the four clashes with the AFC South squads. The Bears should be interesting, as they were one of the league's most disappointing teams this season and actually have a decent-looking roster.
The one thing to keep in mind is that Las Vegas is slated to have massive cap room heading into the offseason, so the Raiders' roster could look a whole lot different come September.
We'll see if Las Vegas can bounce back with a stronger campaign in 2025.
