BREAKING: Raiders Projected to Have Massive 2025 NFL Cap Space
According to Spotrac, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be second in NFL salary cap space in 2025. The Raiders are projected to have $112 million. The only team ahead of the Raiders in salary cap for 2025 is the New England Patriots.
The Silver and Black have key players who can sign extensions in the offseason. They also have key free agents they can bring back. The salary cap will help both sides of the ball improve in Las Vegas.
General Manager Tom Telesco and Head Coach Antonio Pierce have done a great job of building this Raiders team in their first year together with young talent and through the NFL Draft. Their first draft together is looking promising as most rookies have played significant snaps this season.
The Raiders have struggled this season, but they are not looking to rebuild. They are looking to reload. The defense is the best unit.
They are led by one of the best defensive players in the NFL Maxx Crosby. The offense is led by rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
In the off-season, the Silver and Black will be looking for their franchise quarterback. That is the team's biggest need. The other needs in the offseason are at wide receiver and running back. If the team can get better in the trenches they will do that as well. For the defense the Raiders need a linebacker.
Owner Mark Davis has done a great job setting up the Raiders for financial success. Davis has proven he is willing to spend money to help the team be successful in any way possible.
