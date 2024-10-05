BREAKING: Raiders LB Placed on IR
The Las Vegas Raiders made several roster moves on Saturday as they gear up for the Denver Broncos.
The club announced on Saturday that it has placed linebacker Luke Masterson on injured/Reserve. Masterson was limited in practice with a knee injury on Wednesday but did not participate Thursday or Friday.
The third-year Raider has made two starts in four games this season, totaling 17 tackles.
Correspondingly, the Raiders have signed defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson to the active roster. Chaisson was key for Las Vegas in its win over the Cleveland Browns last week, recording four tackles while playing 41 snaps on defense.
Meanwhile, the Raiders also elevated running back Sincere McCormick from the practice squad. This move comes a day after running back Zamir White was ruled out for Sunday's contest. McCormick has been with the Raiders since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He still has yet to make his NFL debut.
Las Vegas has also elevated wide receiver Alex Bachman from the practice squad. Bachman saw just one offensive snap against the Browns last week and nine on special teams.
The Raiders signed Bachman back in May. His game against Cleveland was his first since 2021.
Bachman was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants in 2020. He played in one game his rookie season before playing in three the following year. After being waived by the Giants as part of 2022 roster cuts, Bachman spent some time with the Houston Texans, who would eventually release him in April.
