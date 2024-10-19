BREAKING: Raiders Make Trifecta of Roster Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have a different-looking team on Sunday, compared to lineups they've fielded in prior games.
With Davante Adams out of the picture and Jakobi Meyers out for Las Vegas' Week 7 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders needed to make some moves at wide receiver.
They did so on Saturday.
The club announced it has signed wide receiver Alex Bachman to the active roster and activated wideout Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad. The Raiders have also activated tight end Justin Shorter from the practice squad.
Bachman has played in three games for the Raiders this season and comes off a career outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He posted three catches for 31 yards, the first catches of his NFL career.
With Meyers sidelined for a second straight week, Bachman could see significant snaps again this week.
Wilkerson also played against Pittsburgh last weekend, which was his third game as a member of the Silver and Black as well. He recorded 18 yards and a touchdown on two receptions in the loss.
The Raiders signed Wilkerson in May 2023. His two games for the Raiders last season were his first since 2021 when he made three appearances for the New England Patriots. He played in one game for the Pats the season before as well.
Shorter was signed to the Raiders' practice squad in August. He had previously been with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Shorter has yet to make his NFL debut.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.