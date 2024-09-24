BREAKING: Raiders Make Two Roster Moves Involving Secondary
Yesterday, it was revealed that Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps would miss the rest of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL against the Carolina Panthers.
That Raiders announced on Tuesday that they have placed him on Injured/Reserve. Correspondingly, they have elevated cornerback Sam Webb from the practice squad to the active roster. He had already been moved up for each of the team's first three games.
Webb is in his second go-around with the Silver and Black, having also spent his rookie season (2021) with the club before being signed by the Carolina Panthers just over a year ago. He had played in all 17 games in his first year with the Silver and Black, making three starts.
Webb totaled 36 tackles, three passes defensed and a forced fumble that season. The young cornerback played in just one game for the Panthers last year.
So far this season, Webb has seen 27 special teams snaps and just one on defense.
It seems Webb could be given an opportunity to prove his worth as more than a special teams asset. Perhaps he can work his way back to being the contributor he was on that 2021 team.
Epps had been second on the team in total tackles (19) so far this season, 10 of which were in Sunday's contest.
His absence is one that stings for a Raiders team looking to get back on track this week. Epps had been the leader of the safety room and was a valuable veteran for the secondary.
