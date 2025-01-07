BREAKING: Raiders' Maxx Crosby Earns Honor For 4th Straight Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have a world-class player in edge rusher Maxx Crosby. His determination, work ethic, and competitive fire are just a few of the valuable traits he brings with his elite pass rushing skills.
For the fourth-straight season, Crosby won the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence Award, voted on by his teammates as "the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season."
The award "originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award and was re-named the Commitment to Excellence Award in 2002," per Raiders Public Relations.
Crosby was hampered by injuries this season, but still managed to make a huge impact on the field when he could -- and off of it.
Head coach Antonio Pierce once touted Crosby's renowned work ethic, saying, "he’s here every day at 6 AM and one of the last guys that leaves."
As player, he has all the traits you would want physically. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke in the early fall about when he knew Crosby was special. It was early on at Eastern Michigan.
"Was he raw in college? Yeah,” Graham said. “But you saw the tools, the bend, you saw the ability to get off blocks. His hands have improved, but he used his hands. Some D-Linemen don’t use their hands at all. So, that was early on. I saw someone that I wished I could work with, and then for him to be where he’s at now, it’s not necessarily a gift. He works at this stuff. He’s skilled, and he works at his craft. When you get a chance to coach him and see how he works at it, how he’s relentless with that, it’s pretty special.”
Crosby's impact in the Silver and Black is immense. He is the face of this generation of the team and his identity has been adopted by the entire franchise. The goal of general manager Tom Telesco was to find Maxx Crosbys at every level of the defense, for example. Talented players with incredible focus and a competitive streak unmatched.
It will be hard to top Crosby's commitment to excellence.
