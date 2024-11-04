BREAKING: Raiders' Pierce Reveals What Led to Staff Firings
After their blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The season's first nine games proved the Raiders offense could not get things right under Getsy.
Halfway through the season, the Raiders officially have one of the worst offenses in the National Football League, and the unit is arguably worse than last season. Considering how bad they were last season, it is hard to believe they got worse this season.
While many other things played into the offense’s futility, such as injuries and learning a new offensive scheme, Getsy’s play calling and inability to adjust to the opponent’s adjustments were fatal flaws, and it cost him his job.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce explained that the offense’s poor performance was the opposite of what he expected coming out of training camp. However, many things outside of Getsy’s control negatively impacted the offense, including losing its best player just three games into the season.
“Some of it is shocking because I think when we left training camp, we felt really good about this group and our team. Then, obviously, we did get hit with injuries, but that is no excuse because every team in the league is dealing with that as well.
“I think, offensively, it just was not going how I wanted it to go, and it did not look the way I wanted it to look. When it comes to coaches, like I said, a lot of that stuff I am going to look at over the next 24-48 hours."
