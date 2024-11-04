Raiders' Pierce Loud and Clear About the Future
Since the week before the first game, nearly everything that could go wrong for the Las Vegas Raiders has gone wrong. Las Vegas entered the season knowing some holes needed to be filled.
Still, they boasted a legitimate set of starters at most positions on the field, albeit with very little proven depth behind those players.
Pierce has done the best he can with the unfavorable situation he inherited. It took multiple years for the Raiders to end up in the situation they are in. Pierce was not given much to work with on many different levels and the results are beginning to show.
Numerous injuries to many of his best players and not being as hands-on with the roster as Josh McDaniels was are two significant differences between this year and last year.
Still, there is still no denying that the Raiders are a bad team. After the team's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road on Sunday, Pierce was honest about where the team stands heading into the bye week.
“Today wasn’t a good day in the office,” Pierce said. “We’ve got the bye week to reset; look at everything. When I say everything, I mean everything.”
Las Vegas enters its bye week on a five-game losing streak. However, it can earn one of the top picks in next year’s NFL Draft if they continue playing the way they have. Still, Pierce plans to take the week off to analyze every aspect of the team’s inner-workings.
“We’ve got to reset,” Pierce said. ‘That goes for all of us. It's a group effort. It's a team effort. We all have got to find a way to do better. We want to pinpoint from this game, look at a lot of things, from coaches to the playcalling to the players, to execution, to situations.
“We can all do a better job and put ourselves to get into the fourth quarter and actually have a chance to win and not have to always be playing catch up.”
There are still eight games left in the season. Luckily for the Raiders, they get a much-needed break to rest and hopefully find a way to end their five-game skid.
