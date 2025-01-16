BREAKING: Raiders Potential Trade Scenario for Lions' Hendon Hooker
The Las Vegas Raiders have started their search for the next head coach of the Silver and Black. The team will be looking for the right fit to lead the franchise back to their winning ways.
Out of the gate it has been a busy start to the offseason for the Raiders. They will be going through a major franchise shake up. These decisions are never easy for a team and finding the right head coach seems to be a problem for the Raiders over the last few hires.
The Raiders will also need to find their franchise quarterback after they hire their next head coach. The Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But if they cannot find their guy in the draft there are other options the Silver and Black can explore to find their next quarterback.
The Raiders have the money to go get a quarterback in free agency or they can trade for one. Whatever they choose they have to make sure that it is the right fit.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about a potential trade the Raiders can make at the quarterback position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"There are a lot of people around the NFL that do not believe there is a quarterback in this draft worthy of a top 15 pick," said Carpenter. "A lot of people. And I find that to be very interesting. And so, I have a question for you. If by some chance the Raiders were to hire Ben Johnson, who is the front runner. I am the one who told you that he is the guy. Ben Johnson is clearly their number one target. What would you think about a trade for Hendon Hooker?"
"He gots a couple of years of experience in the the Ben Johnson system. He comes in he has not started but he comes in and instantly competes. You can still go draft this guy. You still have Aidan [O'Connell] there. So, he instantly competes. I think he is clearly the favorite. He already knows the Ben Johnson system. And what if you can get him for a second or whatever you get him for? I think that is fascinating. I do not think it is getting enough attention, so I am throwing it out there ... I think that is a very viable option for the Raiders."
