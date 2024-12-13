How Raiders' Defense Has Found Success Despite Adversity
The Las Vegas Raiders have had many things working against them this season, primarily health. Injuries have taken a toll on the Raiders' defense since the first week of the season and has only gotten worse sense then.
As the injuries piled up, so did the mistakes from players who rarely played but where now being forced into heavy playing time. Despite the injuries and everything else, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham took accountability for his defense.
"I mean, it starts with me," Graham said. "It starts with me, just looking at it, going back through it, some calls had some real good plays. I mean, they did a good job. I thought Liam [Cohen], I believe that he did a really good job with his opening script and it was pretty good. And then thankfully the guys got going, and I did a better job as it got going. But it starts with me. The slow start, again, I'm responsible for the defense. It's my responsibility to have them ready. I wouldn't say the players weren't ready. Really it just starts with me. I've got to be better, I've got to be better."
While the losses have continued to pile up for the Raiders, losses are a team stat. This is especially true in the greatest team sport, and the Raiders are learning this firsthand.
Graham noted that he is proud of the small wins many players on defense are having on an individual level, but he wishes it translated to wins.
"I'm always excited about that," Graham said. "The thing I'll be more excited about is getting a win. That's the best. I just want these guys to reap the benefits of all the hard work and all the stuff I ask them to do. It's just we’ve got to get a win for these guys, man. They do everything I ask them to do. They work hard, they play hard, they're here, they're attentive. We just got to figure out, we got to get a win for them so they can reap the rewards of all their work. That's what I'm looking for. I would be the happiest there."
Graham credited the Raiders' defense for continuing to fight through the many injuries the unit has had to multiple starters. The Raiders' defense has also had to battle through being put in disadvantageous situations by their teammates on often but still usually perform well enough to keep the team within striking distance.
"Just the guys we bring in here, real dudes, real guys, real men," Graham said. "We’ve got good leadership and guys play hard. They appreciate the game. We talk about loving the game, appreciating the game. They value the game. They value every snap. I mean, because once you hang it up, you're done. You can't play pickup football. So, I know they value playing football, so I wouldn't expect anything less from them."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE