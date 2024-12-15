Top Offensive Needs for Raiders in Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are watching the 2024 season wind down, as they will not play postseason football for a third straight season.
Raiders fans are ready for these final games to wrap up so they can fully focus on the offseason. This offseason should bring intrigue to the fanbase, as Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco have work to do.
Raider Nation is looking forward to the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Raiders now possess the top selection. This gives Telesco the flexibility to do whatever he wants with the pick.
However, there are seven rounds of the draft, and the Raiders have more than one position to address. The offensive side of the ball needs significant work before this team becomes a contender.
So, let’s take a closer look at the offensive positions the Raiders must address in the upcoming draft.
Quarterback - The most obvious need, the Raiders must find their next franchise quarterback, and they should do so in the draft.
This draft features two intriguing prospects at the top: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. Sanders has shown signs he may want to be a Raider, while Ward may have the best raw physical tools of any quarterback prospect.
If the Raiders hold onto the No. 1 pick, they have their choice of the two quarterbacks. Raider Nation will be thrilled to have their next potential franchise gunslinger.
Wide receiver - The Raiders’ pass-catcher group is thin, so they may need to add multiple receivers in this class.
With Jakobi Meyers as the top option and Tre Tucker as a deep-threat slot guy, the Raiders must add more talent to their wide receiver room. If they decide to go wide receiver in the second or third round, they could consider players like Miami’s Xavier Restrepo or Maryland’s Tai Felton.
If the Raiders add a franchise quarterback with their top selection, giving him a few young receivers with whom he can develop chemistry would be a smart investment.
Running back - The Raiders’ run game has struggled this season, so adding a running back could help.
The Raiders have Zamir White and Dylan Laube under contract for 2025 and beyond, but they may need another body in the mix. They could consider players like North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton or Ohio State’s TreyVeon Henderson.
Adding a stable running game around a rookie quarterback could take a significant workload off the young signal caller.
