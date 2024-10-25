BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Final Week 8 Injury Report
As of now, the Las Vegas Raiders will only be without one key player from this week's injury report when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. And they are likely to get back one in return.
The Raiders revealed the final injury report for Sunday's contest. Here are updates for both teams:
Raiders updates
Raiders guard Dylan Parham (foot) is listed as "out" for Sunday, making it the second straight game he's missed. Last week was the first game he has been inactive for in his career.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (elbow), rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (quad), linebacker Kana'i Mauga (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), have all been deemed "questionable" for Sunday's game.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said on Friday that he expects Meyers to play. It would be his first game back after missing the past two games.
Bryant, who suffered his injury against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, did not practice all week.
Eichenberg, Mauga and Meyers were all full participants in the Raiders' practice on Friday. Like Meyers, Eichenberg has also missed the Raiders' last two games, while Mauga missed Week 7.
Returning all three of these players would be huge for a Raiders team that will need all the help it can get against the defending Super Bowl champions.
With Parham out again, much will again be asked of Raiders guard Jordan Meredith, who stepped up big time last week.
Chiefs updates
Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) have both been ruled "out" for Sunday.
Sunday's rivalry showdown is set for 1:25 p.m. EST, 4:25 PST.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.