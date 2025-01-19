BREAKING: Raiders Rival Chargers AGM Chad Alexander Gets Second Interview
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently searching for their next head coach and general manager. The team is looking to get back to winning ways now that they are in Las Vegas.
Owner Mark Davis wants to get the Raiders trending in the right direction and wants to bring another Super Bowl to the franchise. He has shown he is willing to do anything to make the Silver and Black successful and it is not any different this offseason.
Davis moved on from former head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco after just one season of leading the team. The team went 4-13 and did not win any games in the division.
Earlier this week they interviewed AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander.
Alexander's first interview must have gone well because the Silver and Black will bring Alexander back for a second interview.
According to NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport Alexander will interview on Monday.
"Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander will be flying to Vegas for a second, in-person interview on Monday, source said," said Rapoport on X/Twitter. "Alexander learned under the legend Ozzie Newsome and was GM Joe Hortiz’s first hire."
Alexander talked about what he looks for in players on NFL Network's Move the Sticks Podcast.
"It is always a question, are you tough? Yeah, I am tough, okay," said Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander. "I think it is just you know, talking to as many people as you can throughout the building. You know what his day to day is like, what is this player like on a day-to-day basis. Trying to find out every angle you can about a player his preparation. You know, how he gets ready for the week. Is he a competitor? And then you know obviously the tape does not lie."
"Just want to watch the tape and try to make your determination through that. And I think the tape is the most important thing but it is extremely important to do as much background information as you can. Talk to as many people as you can. And just put him through the entire process, when it comes down to comparing players and stacking them up on your board and trying to get it right."
