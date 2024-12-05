BREAKING: Raiders' Rookie Bowers Catches Huge Accolade
The Las Vegas Raiders opted to invest, rather than gamble, in the 2024 NFL Draft. In doing so, they decided to build a strong foundation. When generational talent and can't-miss tight end Brock Bowers fell to the Silver and Black, they couldn't pull the trigger fast enough.
That decision has already begun to pay dividends.
In a season full of injuries, abysmal offense, quarterback woes, and plenty of drama -- the rookie tight end has been a beacon of hope and continues to exhibit the ability of a franchise pillar.
Now, Bowers has accomplished a historical feat. In November, the former Georgia star caught 32 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, leading all rookies those categories. It just earned him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month Award.
Bowers is just the second rookie in Raiders history to win the award. In 2019, then-rookie first-round running back Josh Jacobs won the award not once, but twice, in the months of October and November.
Only three rookies in Raiders history have won Rookie of the Month awards -- Bowers, Jacobs, and Hall of Fame defensive back and Raiders icon Charles Woodson, who took home the Defensive Rookie of the Month Award in December of 1998.
On the season, Bowers has 84 receptions for 884 yards and four touchdowns (a 10.5 yard per reception average). Considering the shaky situation at quarterback, his rookie status, and off-kilter playcalling, Bowers is having a season nothing short of incredible.
It goes to show how good decisions in the draft compound into success during the season.
