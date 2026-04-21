Raiders' Spytek Understands There Are Multiple Routes to Success

Few teams in the National Football League need talent more than the Las Vegas Raiders do. They have already begun adding talent with proven veterans in free agency. Those additions make the Raiders better than they were in 2025, which alone is progress as they enter the NFL Draft.

Still, Las Vegas' roster entered the offseason with glaring holes. Some of which still remain even after free agency.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Talent Search

The Raiders ' lack of talent has been a significant part of their downfall over the past five years or so. Along with bad coaching and bad luck, the Raiders simply have not had players good enough to compete at a high level consistently in the league.

Las Vegas' front office has spent this offseason making moves to change that and preparing for what should be a pivotal NFL Draft. The Raiders need talent at all levels to help fill out a subpar roster. Las Vegas needs to finish its roster-building strong in the offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As Las Vegas aims to rebuild its roster this offseason and will consider any and all legitimate options to improve it. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained that he and the front office constantly watch football of all kinds, regardless of whether it is the NFL.

"Well, we watch football whenever it's on. It's one of the requirements of the job, and we've got a great pro department with Ben [Chester] and Jordie [Jordon Hein] and Jordan [Brown] that whether it's the UFL, CFL, the IPP program, if there's football going on and there's players that we think can help us, they're watching it and they do an awesome job with it," Spytek said at the team's pre-draft press conference.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It will take time for the Raiders to assemble a roster ready to compete. As it stands, they will be an improved team, but most teams in the league try to improve over the offseason. This is especially the case for the teams in the AFC West. Las Vegas needs all the talent it can get.

The Raiders' rebuild may be off to a better start than many realize at the moment. However, it will take a productive draft haul to determine whether or not that is the case. Spytek is confident he and the front office will turn things around sooner rather than later.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think we're going to build this team the right way, and this league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top-five pick to the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl,” Spytek said.

“We've seen it the last couple years. I mean, the [New England] Patriots won four games last year, and they were in the big game. The year before, the [Washington] Commanders picked second and were in the NFC Championship game. So, we're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number six pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The good things about sports, especially football, are the fact that good players come from everywhere. They do not have to come from a big school or even be drafted to be an asset for a team. Las Vegas' front office knows this, as they continue to search for players across the league.

The Raiders are not in a position to overlook talent just because it came from a certain place. The fact that Spytek and the front office are open to adding talent of all kinds is a positive. Las Vegas has a long way to go to fully build out its roster. But the bottom line is that talent is everywhere; it is the Raiders' responsibility to find it.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images