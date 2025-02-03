BREAKING: Raiders Set to Bring On Carroll's Son For OL Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to add to their cast of characters in the desert.
Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, the Raiders are hiring head coach Pete Carroll's son Brennan to take over duties as offensive line coach.
Brennan was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at the University of Washington this past college football season. He has worked for his father before, serving as assistant offensive line coach from 2015 to 2019.
Las Vegas Raiders On SI was the first to originally report that Carroll would bring his family on board to assist the Raiders organization.
As reported by Washington Huskies On SI's Dan Raley, "Brennan Carroll, following Steve Belichick's lead, would rather rebuild under his father's coaching lead in the NFL than in Montlake. ... The great lure of Carroll and Belichick, as the Huskies' coordinator and second-generation members of famous coaching families, to come 'Be a Pro' lasted just over a year at the UW for Jedd Fisch, who will need a new marketing pitch as well as another new coach."
"Carroll, who had spent the past four seasons with Fisch at Arizona and in Seattle and six overall, will reunite with his father, who last week was hired to restore the Raiders franchise to something much more competitive," Raley wrote. "In December, it became clear that the younger Belichick, Fisch's defensive coordinator, would rejoin his father, Bill, at the University of North Carolina in the same capacity, eroding Fisch's original staff. Both the younger Carroll and Belichick previously coached with their fathers with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, respectively, as they did with Fisch at those two pro franchises."
The elder Carroll is ready to establish a winning, competitive culture in the desert. He was able to retain star defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who will play a big role in keeping defensive stars Maxx Crosby and Robert Spillane. Along with that, the Raiders kept special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and hired a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly.
Kelly offers experience (a former NFL and college head coach) and is fresh off a national championship in the role he was hired for with Ohio State.
