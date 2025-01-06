BREAKING: Raiders Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts
The Las Vegas Raiders finished their season yesterday at home. The Raiders were defeated by their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers in the last game of the year. They ended the season winning two of their last three games and ended with a 4-13 record. The Raiders did not have the season they envisioned and now they will turn the page to 2025.
The Silver and Black will have many decisions to make in the offseason. On big question is, who will be under center next season? The Raiders biggest need is a quarterback.
They have options in which can see them taking a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft or sign one during free agency. The offseason can be the most important in franchise history.
The team has already made some moves one day after the season concluded. They signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts.
On the defensive side they signed defensive ends David Agoha and Ovie Oghoufo. In the secondary, they signed M.J. Devonshire and Keenan Isaac. They also signed linebacker Brandon Smith.
On the offensive side, they signed three wide receivers. Shedrick Jackson, Tyreik McAllister, and Kristian Wilkerson. On the offensive line, Gottlieb Ayedze, Will Putnam, and Dalton Wagner were signed. And rounding off the offense was running back Isaiah Spiller.
The one thing we saw this past season was the development of all the young talent on the rosters. The Raiders had a lot of young players playing because of injuries to key players. They all played well and got important reps heading into next season.
The coaching staff also did a great job in preparing all the players for when their number was called. The coaches had these players ready and prepared to succeed when they took the field.
Las Vegas is a good landing spot for young players. If you can help the team be better and win, you will get your opportunity to show it.
"Shoutout to AP, Because he kept the guys motivated, even when you are losing so many in a row," said Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. "That is hard as a professional. That is hard as a competitor in general. So, AP just did a great job this year in keeping us going and like an understanding what the goal is at the end of the day."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE