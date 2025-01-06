Despite Rough Season, Bowers is Star for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record.
Many fans are excited the season is finally over, as things went south quickly after a 2-2 record in late September.
Coach Antonio Pierce’s season had few positives, and some fans want to see a change in leadership. It was a significant regression for Pierce in his first full season as the Silver and Black head coach.
However, this season was not completely devoid of positives. Plenty of individuals had good seasons, some enough to convince fans they could be building blocks.
That includes rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who cemented himself in the history books again on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bowers had arguably the greatest season for a rookie tight end in NFL history.
Bowers broke the rookie record for catches in a season with 110. He finished the game with four receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Bowers’ rookie season ended with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. Throughout this entire season, the rookie from Georgia showed that he could be the focal point of this offense for years.
The Raiders caught flack for not selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and instead selecting Bowers, but that decision paid off for General Manager Tom Telesco. Bowers quickly took over as the team’s top offensive option, combining his elite athleticism and high IQ to immediately become one of the best tight ends in the league.
There was almost no offensive stability around Bowers in his rookie season. Multiple offensive schemes and quarterbacks would normally deter a rookie pass-catcher and limit their production, but not Bowers.
Bowers is a rare breed. He is one of just a few tight ends in the NFL that teams can build their offense around. The next step is for Telesco to put weapons around him to take some of the pressure off him.
It was a nightmare season for the Raiders in 2024, but it wasn’t all bad. Bowers’ spectacular season gave the Raiders a true building block for the future.
How can Bowers build on an incredible rookie season? We will find out next September.
