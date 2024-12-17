BREAKING: Raiders' TE Brock Bowers on Pace to Break Once Thought Unbreakable Record
Las Vegas Raiders rookie star tight end Brock Bowers is on the verge of breaking yet another record.
Bowers is chasing down one of the NFL's oldest records held by former Chicago Bears tight end Mike Ditka. In 1961, in his rookie season as a tight end, Ditka had 1,076 receiving yards. That is the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.
Bowers has 968 yards with three games to go this season. Bowers has already broken the receptions record for a rookie tight end. Just last season Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta had set the new record. Bowers in 14 games has had 90 receptions.
The Raiders selected Bowers with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bowers was considered the best tight end in college football since he was a freshman at the University of Georgia. Going into the draft Bowers was considered by many as the best overall player and playmaker in the 2024 class.
In his first season with the Silver and Black, Bowers has been the best and most consistent player on the offensive side. Bowers has come in from Day 1 and made an impact.
"He is a willing blocker," said Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long. "I played with a guy named Todd Christensen, who you know set all kinds of records for tight ends. Great route runner, smart, understood all that. He is that with more athleticism, more speed, and ability, which is scary because you know you see the routes that he runs. Where they are playing him and it is kind of like a chest piece where do we put him? He is a hybrid. And he is a matchup problem."
